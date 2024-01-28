Trium Capital LLP Sells 2,876 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Trium Capital LLP lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 0.1% of Trium Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.36. 907,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,595. The company has a fifty day moving average of $299.26 and a 200 day moving average of $286.71. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $248.96 and a 12 month high of $317.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

