Trium Capital LLP Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $393.62. The stock had a trading volume of 884,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $382.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.76. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

