Trium Capital LLP Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

Trium Capital LLP lowered its position in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,036 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in VanEck VietnamETF were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNM. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 4,350.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Shares of VanEck VietnamETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.87. 282,699 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95.

About VanEck VietnamETF

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

