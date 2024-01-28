Trivest Advisors Ltd Purchases 20,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 200.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.2% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,381,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,319,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.03 and a 52 week high of $184.92. The stock has a market cap of $283.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,477.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.27.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

