United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,800 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 621,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.2 days. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Robert F. Dozier purchased 7,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,339.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,550.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 11,128 shares of company stock worth $79,367 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHG. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of United Homes Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,330,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Homes Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Homes Group by 567.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 113,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of United Homes Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of United Homes Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

UHG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.17. 5,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 3.01. United Homes Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88.

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.73 million for the quarter.

United Homes Group, Inc, a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides residential products, including entry-level attached and detached homes, first-time move up attached and detached homes, and second move-up detached homes.

