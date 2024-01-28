UNUS SED LEO Trading 0.8% Higher This Week (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for $4.05 or 0.00009621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and approximately $2.12 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00160990 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,780,465 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 927,782,329.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 4.06271257 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,151,407.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

