Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.25. 82,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,826. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.47. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $201.65.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.