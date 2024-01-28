Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Starfox Financial Services LLC

Starfox Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 5.3% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,717,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,341,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.