Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $322.82. 780,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,863. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.59. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $325.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

