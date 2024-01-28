Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is TrueWealth Financial Partners’ 6th Largest Position

TrueWealth Financial Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 9.6% of TrueWealth Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.70. The company had a trading volume of 481,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,872. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $234.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

