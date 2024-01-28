Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,413. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

