Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.36. 3,519,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,905,811. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.87. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.231 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

