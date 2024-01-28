Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.55. 1,983,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,297. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.35.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

