Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Winch Advisory Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 10.3% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $27,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.37. 2,395,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,679. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.81. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

