Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,156. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $216.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.75. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

