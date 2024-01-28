Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $178.18. The company had a trading volume of 361,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,045. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $182.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.87 and a 200 day moving average of $166.89.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

