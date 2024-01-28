Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Boosted by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,791,000 after acquiring an additional 39,199 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $448.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,404,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,009. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $449.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $431.24 and its 200 day moving average is $413.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

