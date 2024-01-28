Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Boosted by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $448.23. 6,404,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,454,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $449.51.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

