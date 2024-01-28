Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Smithfield Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $18,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after buying an additional 108,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,970,000 after buying an additional 71,096 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after buying an additional 299,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BND stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.70. 9,120,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,358,208. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.26.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

