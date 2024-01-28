Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,120,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,358,208. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average is $71.26. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2105 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.