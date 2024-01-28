Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,120,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,358,208. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2105 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

