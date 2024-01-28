Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.10. 1,769,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,506. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $151.34.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

