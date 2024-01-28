Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Trimmed by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 7.8% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after acquiring an additional 865,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,411,000 after acquiring an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,727 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.10. 1,769,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,506. The company has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $151.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.11.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

