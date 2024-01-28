Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 1,586 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after buying an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,534,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,611 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,872,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,129,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,378,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,152,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,573 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE remained flat at $27.47 during trading hours on Friday. 47,073,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,093,784. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $44.46.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.80%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

