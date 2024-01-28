Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 1,779 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.7% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,358,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,252 shares of company stock valued at $14,733,084. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.96.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $6.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $686.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,825,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,834. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $645.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $588.81. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $465.33 and a one year high of $698.66. The firm has a market cap of $304.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

