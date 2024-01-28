Wambolt & Associates LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.8% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.40. 4,654,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,876,630. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.78 and its 200-day moving average is $148.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $167.95. The stock has a market cap of $295.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

