Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $2.45 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.5% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its position in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $1,196,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $438.53. 2,725,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,106. The stock has a market cap of $411.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $440.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $421.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.06.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,262 shares of company stock worth $201,031,282 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.50.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

