Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $8.28 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up about 1.7% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

NYSE:GE traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.19. 3,748,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,546,887. General Electric has a 12-month low of $79.47 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

