Wambolt & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BX traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,715,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,664. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The stock has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

