Wambolt & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after acquiring an additional 869,450,462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 477.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $160,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $7,703,690,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $355.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,177,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,896. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $362.96. The stock has a market cap of $353.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

