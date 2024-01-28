Warner Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709,289 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,101,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 847,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $156,481,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock remained flat at $237.02 during trading on Friday. 237,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,565. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $246.18. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

