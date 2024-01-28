Warner Financial Inc. Purchases 97 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $112.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,189. The stock has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.01. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $113.22.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

