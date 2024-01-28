Warner Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,417,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 740.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,231,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,331 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.12. 2,858,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,649. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.18 and a 1-year high of $243.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

