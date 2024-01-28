Washington Trust Bank Acquires 1,130 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,818,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,548. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.60 and a 200-day moving average of $160.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

