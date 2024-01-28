Washington Trust Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,939,078,000 after purchasing an additional 753,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,428,954,000 after acquiring an additional 146,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,658,924,000 after acquiring an additional 232,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,899. The company has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.90. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

