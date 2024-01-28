Washington Trust Bank Buys 4,293 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VNQI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.61. 194,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,139. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $45.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $1.5914 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $6.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.67%.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

