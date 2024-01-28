Washington Trust Bank Buys 60 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Washington Trust Bank increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PH traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $471.59. The stock had a trading volume of 444,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,609. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.85. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $300.86 and a 12 month high of $477.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

