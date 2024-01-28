Washington Trust Bank Grows Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Washington Trust Bank increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,831 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.23. 4,155,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,719,945. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $133.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.68.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

