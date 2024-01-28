Washington Trust Bank Has $659,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,119 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.27. 5,248,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,531,315. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $442.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total transaction of $1,503,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,442,099 shares in the company, valued at $223,395,556.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $712,687.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 260,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,393,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total transaction of $1,503,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,442,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,395,556.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,960,557. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

