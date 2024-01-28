Washington Trust Bank Has $8.15 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.23.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,285,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,418. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.25 and a 200-day moving average of $129.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.50%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

