Washington Trust Bank Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,384 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.70. 9,120,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,358,208. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.26. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

