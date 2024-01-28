Washington Trust Bank Sells 844 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $501.60. 173,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $485.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.03. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $510.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

