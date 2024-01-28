Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $78.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,299,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,260. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.73. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $79.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

