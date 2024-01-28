Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day moving average of $58.47.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

