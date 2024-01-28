Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 2,336 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,134,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 118,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,994,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $93,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 142.8% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $774,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.06. 587,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,422. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.79. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $105.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

