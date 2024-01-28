Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 308 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.31. 193,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,124. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $96.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.72.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

