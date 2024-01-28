Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 38,790 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,783,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,790 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.8% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $109,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VWO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.16. 7,775,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,670,239. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.