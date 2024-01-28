Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,635 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $20,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

AGG traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,022,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,388,142. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.09. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.