Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSBFree Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,856 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $32,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.59. 10,734,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,981,861. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average is $44.62. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

