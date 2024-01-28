Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,064,901 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,749,000 after acquiring an additional 200,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,003,000 after acquiring an additional 168,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,551,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,760,000 after acquiring an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.27.

NYSE ITW traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $262.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $265.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.48 and a 200-day moving average of $243.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

